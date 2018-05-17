Eskom freezes new job appointments in bid to save costs
The power utility is implementing a number of cost-saving measures, including lifestyle audits and no bonuses or pay increases for top executives.
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced a freeze on new appointments as part of its new business strategy.
The power utility is implementing a number of cost-saving measures, including lifestyle audits and no bonuses or pay increases for top executives.
The company's Khulu Phasiwe: "Management and the board have taken a decision for people who are resigning, retiring and leaving Eskom for opportunities elsewhere, in many cases those positions will not be filled. This is part of the natural attrition in terms of the gradual reduction of the numbers without firing people."
However, this doesn't apply to the permanent CEO and CFO positions that still need to be filled.
Eskom submitted three names to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan for the CEO position and an announcement is imminent.
The Public Enterprises Ministry has also advertised for candidates to apply for board of director positions at state-owned enterprises.
