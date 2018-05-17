EMPD monitoring Boksburg protest

Several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres.

JOHANNESBURG - There's a protest in Germiston and Boksburg this morning, apparently over land invasions.

Several roads have been barricaded with burning tyres.

The EMPD's Wilfred Kgasago says they're monitoring the scene.

"The intersection of Lower Boksburg and Tide as well as Linton Jones, not far from the Enterprise establishment, have been barricaded. Motorists have been advised to avoid those roads."