Elton Jantjies to make 100th Super Rugby appearance

Jantjies made his Super Rugby debut in 2011 against the Bulls at Ellis Park, before being on loan to the Stormers in 2013 when the Lions were dumped out of Super Rugby.

FILE: Elton Jantjies during a Springbok training session in Cape Town on 13 August 2012. Picture: EWN
34 minutes ago

JOHANNESBURG - Emirates Lions flyhalf Elton Jantjies will make his 100th Super Rugby appearance when the Lions take on the Brumbies at Emirates Airline Park on Saturday.

Jantjies made his Super Rugby debut in 2011 against the Bulls at Ellis Park, before being on loan to the Stormers in 2013 when the Lions were dumped out of Super Rugby. Jantjies played 13 games for the Cape side, before having a stint in Japan with Shinning Arcs.

Lions coach Swys de Bruyn has also rejigged his starting lineup, which sees winger Aphiwe Dyantyi shifting to the outside centre birth, partnering with Rohan Janse van Rensburg.

Sylvian Mahuza and Madosh Tambwe return to the wings in the other changes to the backline.

In the forwards, Hacjivah Dayimani returns at the back of the scrum, while Franco Mostert will continue to lead the side in the absence of Warren Whiteley.

Lions: 15 Andries Coetzee, 14 Sylvian Mahuza, 13 Aphiwe Dyantyi, 12 Rohan Janse van Rensburg 11 Madosh Tambwe, 10 Elton Jantjies, 9 Nic Groom, 8 Hacjivah Dayimani, 7 Franco Mostert, 6 Kwagga Smith, 5 Marvin Orie, 4 Lourens Erasmus, 3 Ruan Dreyer, 2 Robbie Coetzee, 1 Dylan Smith.

Subs: 16 Corné Fourie, 17 Jacques van Rooyen 18 Johannes Jonker, 19 Len Massyn, 20 Marnus Schoeman, 21 Ross Cronjé, 22 Shaun Reynolds, 23 Ruan Combrinck.

