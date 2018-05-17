EFF vows to act against NMB Speaker if Trollip no-confidence motion blocked
Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip last week survived a third attempt to boot him from his position when the EFF withdrew their most recent motion against him.
CAPE TOWN - The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Nelson Mandela Bay has vowed to take legal action against council Speaker Jonathan Lawack if he blocks an attempt to table another motion of no confidence against Mayor Athol Trollip.
The party has since written to Lawack, indicating that they want to table another motion during a council sitting next Thursday.
The EFF's Nelson Mandela Bay caucus leader, Zilindile Vena, is determined in seeking the removal of the mayor, Speaker and chief whip.
"The Speaker is trying by all means to ensure that our motions are never tabled."
But Speaker Lawack denies this, saying that the party's motions were received after the cut-off date for submissions.
"Those motions will unfortunately not be entertained at the meeting planned for 24 May."
The DA has 57 seats in council and enjoys the support of a vote from the Patriotic Alliance and a vote from the African Independent Congress.
Six seats are taken up by the EFF, which relies on 48 votes from the ANC and two from the UDM.
