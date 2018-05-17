Dlamini slams media, female journalists for being ‘on the side of men’
Minister Bathabile Dlamini says conservative men are using the media to boost their ego because they know the media is on their side.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has slammed the media and female journalists for “being on the side of men”.
Dlamini unleashed a tirade against the media during her budget vote in Parliament on Thursday evening.
She says the media is patriarchal and is destroying women. Minister Dlamini says women are under constant attack from the media.
“It is often used as a hammer of patriarchy to destroy every woman that dares to raise her hand without its permission.”
Conservative men she says, are using the media to boost their ego because they know the media is on their side.
Dlamini even criticised female journalists.
“Even women journalists are on the side of the media and unfortunately when you are on the side of the media you are on the side of men because they control the media.”
Dlamini claims South Africa's media are not concerned about facts, they rather seek to publicly persecute people based only on allegations.
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
Popular in Local
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
-
Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp resigns
-
1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.