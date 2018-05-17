Dlamini slams media, female journalists for being ‘on the side of men’

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Women in the Presidency Bathabile Dlamini has slammed the media and female journalists for “being on the side of men”.

Dlamini unleashed a tirade against the media during her budget vote in Parliament on Thursday evening.

She says the media is patriarchal and is destroying women. Minister Dlamini says women are under constant attack from the media.

“It is often used as a hammer of patriarchy to destroy every woman that dares to raise her hand without its permission.”

Conservative men she says, are using the media to boost their ego because they know the media is on their side.

Dlamini even criticised female journalists.

“Even women journalists are on the side of the media and unfortunately when you are on the side of the media you are on the side of men because they control the media.”

Dlamini claims South Africa's media are not concerned about facts, they rather seek to publicly persecute people based only on allegations.

