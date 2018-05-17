Deal to create 75K jobs in IT sector over 3 years sealed

JOHANNESBURG - The Jobs Summit initiative has signed an agreement with the Information Technology Association (ITA) to provide at least 75,000 jobs in the IT sector in the next three years.

The initiative was launched last year by then deputy president Cyril Ramaphosa.

This year, President Ramaphosa committed the government to work with the private sector to fight youth unemployment.

The Jobs Summit Initiative’s Stefan Lauber says there has been an agreement with members of the ITA that they hire unskilled young people who will then be trained.

“We’ve come up with an initiative called Each One Hire One. The small companies will take in a learner to work alongside them because they need skilled people.”

He says companies are coming together to come up with new approaches to create 100,000 jobs.

The Nelson Mandela Foundation’s Sello Hatang attended the conference, saying that in creating jobs the youth should be trained to use technology so that they fit in well in the developing world.

Gauteng Finance MEC Barbara Creecy also spoke at the conference.

Creecy said her budget aims to provide 3,000 government institutions with broadband supporting services at all provincial entities. She added her budget of R1.3 billion this financial year will boost e-services and help with service delivery.

She says government has already connected over 1, 200 public institutions with IT infrastructure.

“We are constantly looking for new applications which young people [and] inventors would want to share with us,” Creecy said.

She says new IT development comes with increased concerns with cybersecurity, but there are processes in place to fight hackers.

Key topics at the conference also included digital jobs for the youth, data analytics and the future of digital customers.

