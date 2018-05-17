De Lille's DA disciplinary hearing to resume once panel set up

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says details of when disciplinary processes against De Lille will resume are being finalised.

CAPE TOWN - Disciplinary proceedings against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille are set to resume once a panel to conduct the hearings has been set up.

In March, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, recused himself from the process to probe allegations levelled against De Lille in the so-called Steenhuisen Report.

She and party-bosses are also still at loggerheads on whether proceedings should be open to the public and the media.

"There are no timelines as of yet. There's still a deadlock regarding the negotiations of the actual disciplinary hearing. As soon as those are resolved, the hearing will continue."

De Lille, who's in the meantime resumed her duties as mayor, says she's eager to respond to the accusations.