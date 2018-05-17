De Lille's DA disciplinary hearing to resume once panel set up

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

De Lille's DA disciplinary hearing to resume once panel set up

The DA's Natasha Mazzone says details of when disciplinary processes against De Lille will resume are being finalised.

FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille arrives in Parliament for the first day of her disciplinary hearings on 20 March 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
FILE: Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille arrives in Parliament for the first day of her disciplinary hearings on 20 March 2018. Picture: Kevin Brandt/EWN
one hour ago

CAPE TOWN - Disciplinary proceedings against Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille are set to resume once a panel to conduct the hearings has been set up.

In March, advocate Pogiso Monchusi, recused himself from the process to probe allegations levelled against De Lille in the so-called Steenhuisen Report.

She and party-bosses are also still at loggerheads on whether proceedings should be open to the public and the media.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Natasha Mazzone says details of when disciplinary processes against De Lille will resume are being finalised.

"There are no timelines as of yet. There's still a deadlock regarding the negotiations of the actual disciplinary hearing. As soon as those are resolved, the hearing will continue."

De Lille, who's in the meantime resumed her duties as mayor, says she's eager to respond to the accusations.

Timeline

Popular in Politics

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA