DA: Child rape, murder cases must be expedited

CAPE TOWN - The Democratic Alliance (DA) fears alarming statistics of child rapes and murders are unlikely to improve if investigations and prosecutions are not expedited.

The party says a parliamentary reply from the Police Minister, shows that 41% of all reported rape cases over the past three years involved children.

More than 2,600 children were murdered during that period, constituting 5% of all murder investigations.

DA shadow minister of police, Zakhele Mbhele, says a chilling report from the South African Police Service (SAPS) shows some of the weapons used in these child murders include firearms, axes, spades, pangas, hammers, belts and poison.

“Ultimately the buck stops with Police Minister Bheki Cele. It’s his responsibility to ensure that the resourcing capacity and preparedness of the police service will lead to the right quality investigations. They need to expedite cases to ensure perpetrators are brought to book.”

Mbhele says that only 1 in 3 child murder cases over the past three financial years resulted in convictions.

Only 21% of child rape cases were successfully prosecuted.

Mbhele says that while the statistics are already disturbing, they're likely to worsen.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)