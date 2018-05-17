CT taxi ranks under police watch following violence
On Wednesday, the provincial departments of community safety and transport met with senior police officials to discuss issues relating to the taxi industry.
CAPE TOWN - Law enforcement officers are monitoring taxi ranks across Cape Town due to fears of more taxi violence.
Community Safety MEC Dan Plato says the department is currently in talks with the taxi associations. Drivers have raised concern over routes, the protection of old established operators and route invasions.
“We are very worried about a new trend that is creeping in into the taxi fraternity of taking of routes, with taxi bosses and taxi operators infringing on the routes of other people like with what we’ve seen in the Delft case.”
Over the past few weeks about nine people have been killed or wounded in Delft, Mitchells Plain, Hanover Park and Hout Bay. On Friday, two people were shot and killed at the Delft Taxi Rank.
On Wednesday, a 31-year-old man was arrested in connection with the murder. Plato adds taxi violence will not be tolerated in the province.
“The continued spate of violence will not be tolerated. We cannot continuously rush to the streets, infringe the normal life of normal citizens who just want to do normal daily tasks at the hand of a small group of disgruntled taxi people."
