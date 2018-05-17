Court dismisses Panayiotou bid for leave to appeal life sentence
CAPE TOWN - Convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou's application for leave to appeal his life prison sentence has been dismissed in the Port Elizabeth High Court.
Judgment was delivered a short while ago.
Christopher Panayiotou's lawyers brought the application for leave to appeal his conviction on Wednesday, arguing that Judge Dayalin Chetty overlooked vital evidence.
Panayiotou's two co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, also brought bids to challenge their sentences.
But their attempts have failed, as the court has dismissed all three applications.
Chetty says there are no prospects for success.
He doesn't believe there is any merit to Panayiotou's lawyer's arguments.
