Cops continue to monitor Vrygrond after protests

The city’s Wayne Dyason says small fires were lit in the area on Wednesday night but nothing was damaged.

FILE: Disgruntled Vrygrond residents took to the streets on 17 April 2018 after they were evicted from a piece of land they were illegally occupying. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - The City of Cape Town’s law enforcement authority has been monitoring the Vrygrond area following protests over the past few days.

The city’s Wayne Dyason says small fires were lit in the area on Wednesday night but nothing was damaged.

“They lit small fires on St Georges Drive. If anything happens we have the resources close by to respond.”

Between Sunday and Tuesday, violent protesters petrol bombed a bottle store, a restaurant, a city facility, business building and cars in Capricorn Village.

It's understood the unrest began after shacks were destroyed by officials.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

