Concerns after sexual misconduct probe launched against ex-Equal Education boss

The education lobby group says it is providing counselling to women who've come forward claiming they've been sexually harassed by Tshepo Motsepe.

2 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - A probe into sexual misconduct allegations against Equal Education's former general secretary is underway.

The education lobby group says it is providing counselling to women who've come forward claiming they've been sexually harassed by Tshepo Motsepe.

Motsepe resigned last month amid the scandal.

He has denied any wrongdoing and told Eyewitness News he stepped down because senior management appears to have lost confidence in him.

Western Cape Education MEC Debbie Schäfer says this is worrying.

“Today I’ll be writing to Equal Education, requesting detailed information on who he had access to in the last while. This raises questions about all NGOs working in our schools. We need to make quite sure that we have measures in place to ensure people are properly vetted like our teachers are.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

