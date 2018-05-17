Christopher Panayiotou defence argues judge overlooked vital evidence
Panayiotou on Wednesday applied for leave to appeal his life prison sentence which was handed down in November last year.
CAPE TOWN - The defence for convicted wife killer Christopher Panayiotou has accused the Port Elizabeth High Court of having ignored important aspects of the trial when it handed down judgment.
He has been found to have masterminded his wife, Jayde Panayiotou's killing, in April 2016.
The PE school teacher was kidnapped outside her Kabega Park home and her body was found on the outskirts of Uitenhage a day later.
Panayiotou was not present in court while his lawyer argued reasons for their application to appeal his life sentence.
Advocate Terry Price has indicated that they want to go straight to the Supreme Court of Appeal.
Price argued that Judge Dayalin Chetty overlooked vital evidence.
One example, he says, is that police never had a warrant to search self-confessed middleman Luthando Siyoni's house, and claims that he was forced into implicating himself.
Meanwhile, his two co-accused, Sinethemba Nenembe and Zolani Sibeko, have also filed an application for leave to appeal their sentences in connection with Jayde Panayiotou's murder.
Judgment is expected to be delivered on Thursday.
