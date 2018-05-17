Popular Topics
Cele: Xenophobic attacks must come to an end

Foreigners received a letter from the local business association earlier this month, telling them to close shop and vacate the area.

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Cindy Archillies/EWN
5 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says xenophobic attacks must come to an end and has called on communities to discuss their differences rather than resort to violence.

Thursday is the deadline for foreign shop owners to leave northern KwaZulu-Natal townships.

Foreigner shop owners in parts of KZN have received a letter from the local business association threatening them to close shop and vacate the area by Thursday, 17 May.

They're accused of operating unfairly and not employing South Africans.

Cele says there will be consequences for those involved in any attacks.

"We have spoken to the national police commissioner on the matter, spoken with the operatives of the South African Police Services to see what we can do, but also the Small Business Minister to work on the matter."

WATCH: Foreign shop owners react to KZN warnings.

