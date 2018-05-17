Cele: Xenophobic attacks must come to an end
Foreigners received a letter from the local business association earlier this month, telling them to close shop and vacate the area.
JOHANNESBURG - Police Minister Bheki Cele says xenophobic attacks must come to an end and has called on communities to discuss their differences rather than resort to violence.
Thursday is the deadline for foreign shop owners to leave northern KwaZulu-Natal townships.
Foreigner shop owners in parts of KZN have received a letter from the local business association threatening them to close shop and vacate the area by Thursday, 17 May.
They're accused of operating unfairly and not employing South Africans.
Cele says there will be consequences for those involved in any attacks.
"We have spoken to the national police commissioner on the matter, spoken with the operatives of the South African Police Services to see what we can do, but also the Small Business Minister to work on the matter."
WATCH: Foreign shop owners react to KZN warnings.
Popular in Local
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
-
AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June
-
Mduduzi Manana’s legal team ready to prove his innocence
-
Samwu: Marietha Aucamp must pay back salary if found guilty
-
'The presidency of Jacob Zuma was a total disaster for SA'
-
Court dismisses Panayiotou bid for leave to appeal life sentence
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.