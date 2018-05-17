Call for Parliament to immediately remove Mduduzi Manana
Sonke Gender Justice's Nabeelah Mia says a complaint has been lodged with Parliament's joint committee on ethics and members' interests.
JOHANNESBURG - Gender activist group Sonke Gender Justice wants Parliament to consider immediately removing African National Congress (ANC) Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana.
The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions is still considering whether to prosecute Manana on a common assault charge which Wiro laid last week.
She is accusing Manana of pushing her down the stairs at his Fourways home, threatening to deport her back to Zimbabwe and bribing her to drop the case.
Manana now says he wants his day in court and filed a case against Wiro, accusing her of lying about the incident.
“Often perpetrators shift the narrative against those who are victims of gender-based violence. And I think this is further evidence that this matter needs to be investigated.”
The former deputy minister was convicted of assaulting three women at a Johannesburg nightclub last year. That attack was caught on camera. He paid a R100,000 fine after admitting to the charges.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
