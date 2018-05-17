Blackheath fatal level crossing crash spurs awareness campaign
Seven people died on Freedom Day when a bakkie they were travelling in was struck by a train.
CAPE TOWN - The Railway Safety Regulator is on Thursday conducting a level crossing education and awareness campaign in Blackheath following a fatal level crossing accident last month.
The campaign is underway at the Buttskop level crossing. Seven people died when a bakkie they were travelling in was struck by a train on Freedom Day.
It's the second such tragedy at the crossing since 2010 when 10 children died under similar circumstances.
The regulator's Mike Plaaitjies said: “What we are doing here is really just to emphasise the importance, from a motorist's perspective, [of] adhering to the road signage and the signalling that is provided just to ensure that incidents like this that we experienced last month don’t happen.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
