ANC attempts to deflect attention away from Manana in Parly

CAPE TOWN - The African National Congress (ANC) has attempted to deflect attention from disgraced Member of Parliament (MP) Mduduzi Manana during a debate on the budget of the Department of Women.

Opposition MPs say the ANC must walk the talk and Minister Bathabile Dlamini must lead the charge for Manana's removal from Parliament.

Manana was last year convicted of assault on a woman in a nightclub and is now facing further charges for an alleged attack on his former domestic helper.

The Democratic Alliance (DA)'s Denise Robinson says MPs should be role models and Manana should have been dismissed by the ANC after his conviction. She was backed up by the Freedom Front Plus's Pieter Groenewald.

“There will be no way that such a member of the FF Plus will remain a Member of Parliament.”

The DA’s Terri Stander says the party won’t rest until Manana is removed from Parliament.

“He does not deserve to sit in this House earning a salary paid by taxpayers.”

But the ANC’s Hope Malgas attempted to shut her down.

“She needs to bring a substantial motion and let us discuss it then.”

Minister Dlamini hit back, saying the DA also has members who've been accused of sexual harassment.

