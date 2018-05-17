Allegations against Fraser should be tested, says Justice Minister
Arthur Fraser, the former Intelligence DG, was moved to Correctional Services following an investigation into his conduct by the Inspector General of Intelligence.
CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha says he can't judge or pre-empt the future of director-general Arthur Fraser.
Fraser, the former Intelligence DG, was moved to Correctional Services following an investigation into his conduct by the Inspector General of Intelligence.
His appointment is also being challenged in court by opposition party the Democratic Alliance which is challenging its lawfulness.
Masutha briefed the media on his department’s budget on Thursday.
Fraser has been in the media for all the wrong reasons since the release of Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers last year.
The book alleges how he misused millions of rands to set up a rogue spy unit within the State Security Agency. But Masutha feels the allegations against Fraser should be tested before he takes a position.
“Matters that are pending against anybody, if there are actual pending proceedings against a person… you know what the rules are. Those processes must run their course.”
Fraser was also conspicuous by his absence at the pre-budget briefing led by his political principal. But Masutha reassured journalists that Fraser would be present during his budget speech.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
Call for Parliament to immediately remove Mduduzi Manana
-
1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.