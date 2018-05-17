Allegations against Fraser should be tested, says Justice Minister

Arthur Fraser, the former Intelligence DG, was moved to Correctional Services following an investigation into his conduct by the Inspector General of Intelligence.

CAPE TOWN - Minister of Justice and Correctional Services Michael Masutha says he can't judge or pre-empt the future of director-general Arthur Fraser.

His appointment is also being challenged in court by opposition party the Democratic Alliance which is challenging its lawfulness.

Masutha briefed the media on his department’s budget on Thursday.

Fraser has been in the media for all the wrong reasons since the release of Jacques Pauw’s book The President’s Keepers last year.

The book alleges how he misused millions of rands to set up a rogue spy unit within the State Security Agency. But Masutha feels the allegations against Fraser should be tested before he takes a position.

“Matters that are pending against anybody, if there are actual pending proceedings against a person… you know what the rules are. Those processes must run their course.”

Fraser was also conspicuous by his absence at the pre-budget briefing led by his political principal. But Masutha reassured journalists that Fraser would be present during his budget speech.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)