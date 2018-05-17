Africa’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary launched in Durban

Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils.

CAPE TOWN - Africa's first medicinal cannabis dispensary has been launched at the holistic relief wellness and pain management centre in Durban.

But don't expect to buy any dagga buds at the centre yet.

They'll dispense a medicinal cannabis formula based on the individual patient's ailments.

