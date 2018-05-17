Africa’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary launched in Durban
Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils.
CAPE TOWN - Africa's first medicinal cannabis dispensary has been launched at the holistic relief wellness and pain management centre in Durban.
But don't expect to buy any dagga buds at the centre yet.
Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils.
They'll dispense a medicinal cannabis formula based on the individual patient's ailments.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
[WATCH] Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
-
1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
-
Call for Parliament to immediately remove Mduduzi Manana
-
[UPDATE] Cops arrest four after cash-in-transit heist, shoot-out in Boksburg
-
Police hunt remaining suspects after Boksburg cash-in-transit heist
-
AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.