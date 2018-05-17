Africa’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary launched in Durban

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 5°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Tue
  • 18°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Tue
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 7°C
  • Mon
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 18°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 18°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 18°C
  • Sun
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 25°C
  • 17°C
  • Tue
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 26°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 12°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 19°C
  • 14°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 9°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Tue
  • 20°C
  • 4°C
  • Thu
  • 21°C
  • 7°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 22°C
  • 8°C
  • Tue
  • 23°C
  • 9°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 13°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 27°C
  • 16°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Tue
  • 21°C
  • 12°C
Go

Africa’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary launched in Durban

Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils.

Medical marijuana plants under lighting in a grow house. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
Medical marijuana plants under lighting in a grow house. Picture: Thomas Holder/EWN
3 hours ago

CAPE TOWN - Africa's first medicinal cannabis dispensary has been launched at the holistic relief wellness and pain management centre in Durban.

But don't expect to buy any dagga buds at the centre yet.

Patients will first have to consult with a doctor, chiropractor or homoeopath at the centre who can prescribe different strengths of cannabis-infused oils.

They'll dispense a medicinal cannabis formula based on the individual patient's ailments.

Graphic on estimated prevalence of marijuana use around the world.

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)

Timeline

Popular in Local

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA