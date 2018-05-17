AA warns of massive fuel price hike in June

Africa’s first medicinal cannabis dispensary launched in Durban
CAPE TOWN - Fuel prices are expected to increase yet again next month.
That's according to the Automobile Association.
It says that motorists could face a hike of of 74 cents per litre of petrol, 81 cents for diesel, and 78 cents for paraffin.
The AA's Layton Beard: "We are particularly concerned about the increase to the price of paraffin as this is a fuel many people use for heating and it will be in high demand, specifically in winter, so the price of paraffin will hit those consumers particularly hard."
