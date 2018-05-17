1 of suspects in Boksburg cash-in-transit heist could be a cop
Two police sources have told EWN that one of the five suspects is a member of the SAPS Canine Unit and was off-duty at the time of the heist.
PRETORIA - Eyewitness News understands one of the five suspects arrested following Thursday's dramatic East Rand heist is a police officer, however, the SAPS have not confirmed this.
An armed gang in three cars cornered two cash vans on Atlas Road where they used explosives to gain access to the loot. Eight people, including two bystanders, were injured in the crime.
Two police sources have told EWN that one of the five suspects is a member of the SAPS Canine Unit and was off-duty at the time of the heist. The police’s Mavela Masondo could not confirm this.
“We’re still busy with our preliminary investigation; the operation is underway searching for the other suspects and getting to know who are the ones that we’ve arrested.”
Masonda says five suspects were arrested following a shootout. Several firearms and some of the stolen money was recovered.
WATCH: Cash-in-transit heist in Boksburg
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
