1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting

Details around the crime are still sketchy but paramedics say the shooting happened on William Nicol Drive on Thursday afternoon.

JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead and another has been wounded in Sandton.

Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics have attended to two patients at the scene. Tragically, one person sustained sever injuries and died at the scene.”

