1 dead, another wounded in Sandton shooting
Details around the crime are still sketchy but paramedics say the shooting happened on William Nicol Drive on Thursday afternoon.
JOHANNESBURG - One person has been shot dead and another has been wounded in Sandton.
Netcare911's Nick Dollman said: “Paramedics have attended to two patients at the scene. Tragically, one person sustained sever injuries and died at the scene.”
《Sandton》 @EMER_G_MED & @Netcare911_sa attending to a multiple shooting at the Total Garage just off Sandton Drive. 1 dead, 1 critically injured. @ewnupdates @IamAlexSweet @KevinLerena @_ArriveAlive @Sandton_News pic.twitter.com/jqpK6iptig— EMER-G-MED (@EMER_G_MED) May 17, 2018
(Edited by Winnie Theletsane)
