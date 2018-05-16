Step aside Uber, Ghana’s got its own solution to the tensions in the taxi industry - and, it’s called Yenko Taxi.

On a mission for Standard Bank’s Africa Connected, Lee Kasumba takes a drive with Yenko Taxi’s Kusum Appiah to gain insight into how the on-demand taxi service is putting an end to conflict between Uber and metered taxi drivers.

It’s hard to believe – but, in the first few weeks after its launch, Yenko – the local response to Uber – had been downloaded over 10 000 times with 800 drivers in its network. That’s a significant number, considering that the marketing budget was nothing to brag about.

On its way to becoming Ghana’s first choice for public transport, Yenko offers local taxi drivers the opportunity to earn as much as Uber drivers, giving them the same advantage that Uber currently has in the market.

We try to preserve the local taxi industry by putting them on a levelled playing field with Uber. Kusum Appiah, Chief Executive Officer at Yenko Taxi

Similarly to Uber’s business model, Yenko enables customers to check the price before boarding a 'Yenko' taxi – putting an end to haggling over prices and, offering Ghanaians a safer alternative to meter taxis.

Because our fares are calculated on the platform based on time and distance – it’s a fair price. Kusum Appiah, Chief Executive Officer at Yenko Taxi

Whilst Appiah works on scaling the business within Ghana, he believes that there is great potential for the business to succeed in other countries in Africa, in a way that other companies with private cars cannot.

We are looking to take this business Pan-African. Kusum Appiah, Chief Executive Officer at Yenko Taxi

This article first appeared on 702 : Yenko puts an end to Ghana's taxi tensions