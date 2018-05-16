Wounded Palestinian children to face lifelong difficulties, says MSF

Director Jobathan Whitall says the children treated were seriously injured and will face lifelong difficulties as a result.

JOHANNESBURG - Doctors Without Borders says it treated at least 100 Palestinian children during the protests on the Gaza Strip this week.

Over 50 people were killed by the Israeli defence forces on Monday during demonstrations over the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.

The NGO has been on the ground helping over 2,000 wounded people.

Director Jonathan Whitall says the children treated were seriously injured and will face lifelong difficulties as a result.

“Plenty of them are less than 15-years-old and the majority of them were shot with live ammunition, many of the children require amputation and will be disabled for the rest of their lives.”

Israel maintains the violence was an act of self-defence.

(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)