Wounded Palestinian children to face lifelong difficulties, says MSF
Director Jobathan Whitall says the children treated were seriously injured and will face lifelong difficulties as a result.
JOHANNESBURG - Doctors Without Borders says it treated at least 100 Palestinian children during the protests on the Gaza Strip this week.
Over 50 people were killed by the Israeli defence forces on Monday during demonstrations over the inauguration of the US Embassy in Jerusalem.
The NGO has been on the ground helping over 2,000 wounded people.
Director Jonathan Whitall says the children treated were seriously injured and will face lifelong difficulties as a result.
“Plenty of them are less than 15-years-old and the majority of them were shot with live ammunition, many of the children require amputation and will be disabled for the rest of their lives.”
Israel maintains the violence was an act of self-defence.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in World
-
Calls mount for closure of Israeli embassy in SA
-
North Korea casts doubt on Trump summit, suspends talks with South
-
Lindiwe Sisulu under pressure over Gaza carnage
-
Ash cloud from Hawaii volcano sparks aviation red alert
-
Here's why no one knows when the Hawaiian lava will stop flowing
-
[WATCH] Trevor Noah compares Donald Trump to an African dictator
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.