Violent protests rock Capricorn Park again

The City of Cape Town's law enforcement unit says that protesters petrol-bombed a bottle store on Baden Powell Drive in the Capricorn Village.

CAPE TOWN - Violent protests have erupted for the third time this week in the Capricorn area.

The city's law enforcement unit says that protesters petrol-bombed a bottle store on Baden Powell Drive in the Capricorn Village.

A restaurant was also petrol-bombed and bricks were hurled through it's windows while people were inside.

On Monday evening, chaos erupted in Vrygrond and Capricorn where protesters torched a building and three cars.

A man on the premises sustained minor burns and two women were roughed up by the crowd.

On Sunday evening, a group of people attacked the city's Coastal Park Landfill site adjacent to Vrygrond, and two other buildings.

The Vrygrond Community Development Forum's Nonki Fodo says that residents are angry because they want housing.

"The issue here is land. We want our land back. The people of Vrygrond have been waiting for land since this development started, in 1998. We are not claiming something that was just standing there, that was never ours (sic)."

However, Fodo says that the forum is not behind the protests, but that it is organised by the community.

Meanwhile, ward councillor Gerry Gordon condemns the violent protests.

"One has to get into discussions about what people are disgruntled about. We cannot be destructive, we cannot be damaging property, we cannot mar this with violence... it doesn't resolve anything. The city as a whole has been working on accommodating people as best we could through our policy, our procedures.

The councillor herself was a victim of violence on Sunday, when she was held hostage and her car was torched.

Gordon went to the Vrygond to address protesters who were demanding housing.