US investigating Cambridge Analytica - 'New York Times'

Popular Topics
View all in Latest
Popular Topics
View all in Local
Popular Topics
View all in Sport
View all in Lifestyle
Popular Topics
View all in Politics
Popular Topics
View all in Opinion
View all in Features
Popular Topics
View all in Business
View all in Multimedia
View all in Traffic
20°C / 22°C
  • Wed
  • 14°C
  • 5°C
  • Thu
  • 17°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 8°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 27°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 24°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 7°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 9°C
  • Sat
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 15°C
  • 6°C
  • Thu
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Fri
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 9°C
  • Sun
  • 19°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 17°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 17°C
  • Sat
  • 24°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 18°C
  • Wed
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 16°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 21°C
  • 15°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 13°C
  • Wed
  • 25°C
  • 11°C
  • Thu
  • 27°C
  • 12°C
  • Fri
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sat
  • 25°C
  • 14°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Mon
  • 16°C
  • 12°C
  • Wed
  • 24°C
  • 15°C
  • Thu
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Fri
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 23°C
  • 15°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Mon
  • 17°C
  • 14°C
  • Wed
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 21°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 11°C
  • Mon
  • 21°C
  • 10°C
  • Wed
  • 17°C
  • 3°C
  • Thu
  • 19°C
  • 4°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 3°C
  • Sat
  • 18°C
  • 8°C
  • Sun
  • 17°C
  • 9°C
  • Mon
  • 18°C
  • 6°C
  • Wed
  • 16°C
  • 8°C
  • Thu
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Fri
  • 20°C
  • 8°C
  • Sat
  • 17°C
  • 12°C
  • Sun
  • 20°C
  • 10°C
  • Mon
  • 24°C
  • 8°C
  • Wed
  • 23°C
  • 13°C
  • Thu
  • 22°C
  • 14°C
  • Fri
  • 22°C
  • 15°C
  • Sat
  • 26°C
  • 17°C
  • Sun
  • 18°C
  • 13°C
  • Mon
  • 20°C
  • 12°C
Go

US investigating Cambridge Analytica - 'New York Times'

Prosecutors have sought to question former Cambridge Analytica employees and banks that handled its business, the newspaper said, citing an American official and others familiar with the inquiry,

A Cambridge Analytica sign is pictured at the entrance of the building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London on 21 March 2018. Picture: AFP
A Cambridge Analytica sign is pictured at the entrance of the building which houses the offices of Cambridge Analytica, in central London on 21 March 2018. Picture: AFP
one hour ago

WASHINGTON - The US Justice Department and the FBI are investigating Cambridge Analytica, a now-defunct political data firm embroiled in a scandal over its handling of Facebook Inc user information, the New York Times reported on Tuesday.

Prosecutors have sought to question former Cambridge Analytica employees and banks that handled its business, the newspaper said, citing an American official and others familiar with the inquiry,

Cambridge Analytica said earlier this month it was shutting down after losing clients and facing mounting legal fees resulting from reports the company harvested personal data about millions of Facebook users beginning in 2014.

Allegations of the improper use of data for 87 million Facebook users by Cambridge Analytica, which was hired by President Donald Trump’s 2016 US election campaign, have prompted multiple investigations in the United States and Europe.

The investigation by the Justice Department and FBI appears to focus on the company’s financial dealings and how it acquired and used personal data pulled from Facebook and other sources, the Times said.

Investigators have contacted Facebook, according to the newspaper.

The FBI, the Justice Department and Facebook declined to comment to Reuters. Former officials with Cambridge Analytica was not immediately available to comment.

Cambridge Analytica was created around 2013, initially with a focus on US elections, with $15 million (£11.1 million) in backing from billionaire Republican donor Robert Mercer and a name chosen by future Trump White House adviser Steve Bannon, the New York Times has reported. Bannon left the White House on August 2017.

Timeline

Popular in World

Comments

EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.

However, we will NOT condone the following:

- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.

We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.

We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.

EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.

Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.

EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.

comments powered by Disqus
COPYRIGHT 2015 ALL RIGHTS RESERVED | Terms & Conditions | Privacy | PAIA