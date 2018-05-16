Traffic still congested as soccer fans make way to FNB Stadium
Local
Motorists heading to the game have been urged to avoid the Soweto and Naturena off ramps.
JOHANNEBSURG - Both the Mike One and N1 highways are still heavily congested as soccer fans head to the FNB Stadium as the clash between Barcelona and Sundowns starts.
The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is urging motorists heading to the game to avoid the Soweto and Naturena off-ramps.
Spokesman Wayne Minnaar said: “We are having traffic backed up as far as Maraisburg. Traffic on the Mike One South is also very heavy [and] backed up to Booysens Road off-ramp. We want to encourage motorists to make use of the N12.”
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
