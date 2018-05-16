Popular Topics
Traffic heavily backed up near FNB stadium ahead of Sundowns & Barcelona game

The JMPD is urging motorists heading to the match to avoid the Soweto and Naturena off-ramps.

A view of the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg. Picture: Facebook.com
2 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - There's heavy traffic towards the FNB stadium in Soweto as fans make their way to the Barcelona Sundowns clash.

The Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) is urging motorists heading to the game to avoid the Soweto and Naturena off ramps.

Spokesman Wayne Mienaar says the Mike One South going past Booysens is backed up.

“Also the M1 South at Soweto off-ramp. Motorists should avoid the N1 South going past Soweto in the next hour. Motorists can use the N12 or Main Reef Road as alternative routes for now,” Mienaar said.

Meanwhile, Metrorail is offering free train rides to and from FNB Stadium for fans with valid tickets.

Trains will travel between Bosman station in Pretoria and Nasrec until 9pm.

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)

