Suspect arrested for murder of 2 people at Delft Taxi Rank

The suspect was nabbed during a South African Police Service tracing operation.

CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Nyanga man in connection with the murder of two people at the Delft Taxi Rank.

Two others were wounded in Friday's shooting. The suspect was nabbed during a South African Police Service tracing operation on Tuesday night.

The police’s Andre Traut said: “Following an incident in which two people were shot dead and two others seriously injured by two unknown gunmen in a shooting incident at the Delft Taxi Rank, organised crime detective supported by public policing embarked on an operation, where a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Nyanga. The firearm used was also retrieved.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)