Suspect arrested for murder of 2 people at Delft Taxi Rank
The suspect was nabbed during a South African Police Service tracing operation.
CAPE TOWN - Police have arrested a Nyanga man in connection with the murder of two people at the Delft Taxi Rank.
Two others were wounded in Friday's shooting. The suspect was nabbed during a South African Police Service tracing operation on Tuesday night.
The police’s Andre Traut said: “Following an incident in which two people were shot dead and two others seriously injured by two unknown gunmen in a shooting incident at the Delft Taxi Rank, organised crime detective supported by public policing embarked on an operation, where a 31-year-old suspect was arrested in Nyanga. The firearm used was also retrieved.”
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
Popular in Local
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
-
Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system
-
Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza
-
SA Express no longer sustainable - CFO
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.