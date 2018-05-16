Stringent security measures at FNB Stadium for Sundowns, Barcelona clash
JMPD officers have also been deployed at all entrances in an effort to ease the flow of traffic.
JOHANNESBURG - With the Mamelodi Sundowns match against Barcelona just started, soccer fans are battling heavy traffic on both the Mike One and N1 highways to get to the FNB Stadium.
The JMPD is urging motorists to avoid the Naturena and Soweto offramps, which are heavily backed up.
At the same time, Metrorail is offering free train rides to and from FNB Stadium for fans with valid tickets.
Trains will travel between Bosman Station in Pretoria and Nasrec until 9pm.
Mamelodi Sundowns and Barcelona clash in all mighty contest at the FNB Stadium in honour of the late former president Nelson Mandela, who would’ve turned 100 years old this year.
Some fans have heeded the call from organisers for an earlier arrival at the stadium.
Stringent security measures have also been put in place to curb any possible pitch invasion, which include some fences that have been erected.
WATCH: Barcelona FC touch down in Johannesburg
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
