Steady unemployment rate attributed to increase in labour force

The unemployment rate of 26,7% remained unchanged for the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

JOHANNESBURG - South Africa's steady unemployment rate has been attributed to an increase in the labour force, even though more jobs have been created.

Statistician-General Risenga Maluleke released the quarterly labour force survey in Pretoria on Tuesday.

It showed that the unemployment rate of 26,7% remained unchanged for the first quarter of this year compared to the same time last year.

Economist Azar Jammine: "The actual labour force increased by 307,000, that's by 100,000 more than the number of jobs available and that can be largely ascribed to the fact that there must have been a lot of school leavers who entered the market even though there was significant job creation. The unemployment rate itself didn't change."

Meanwhile, trade union federation Saftu has criticised President Cyril Ramaphosa for not taking job losses seriously.

The union's Zwelinzima Vavi: "The moment he announced that he is going to continue embracing the economic policies that have failed the poor majority already, we knew that President Cyril Ramaphosa would represent nothing but old wine in a new bottle."