Special provincial funeral declared for veteran lensman Sam Nzima
Nzima passed away in a hospital in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late veteran photographer Sam Nzima.
Nzima passed away in a hospital in Mpumalanga on Saturday.
The president says Nzima will forever be remembered for his iconic photograph of a dying young Hector Peterson which became a symbol of resistance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools during apartheid.
Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in Mpumalanga on Saturday, the day of the funeral.
Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the president declares a special official funeral for individuals who have made an immense and significant contribution to the country.
“Mr Nzima was part of a generation of people who showed the brutality of apartheid using his lenses as a tool of struggle,” she said.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
