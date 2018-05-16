Special provincial funeral declared for veteran lensman Sam Nzima

Nzima passed away in a hospital in Mpumalanga on Saturday.

JOHANNESBURG - President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a special provincial official funeral for the late veteran photographer Sam Nzima.

The president says Nzima will forever be remembered for his iconic photograph of a dying young Hector Peterson which became a symbol of resistance against the imposition of Afrikaans as a medium of instruction in black schools during apartheid.

Ramaphosa has ordered that the national flag be flown at half-mast at every flag station in Mpumalanga on Saturday, the day of the funeral.

Presidency spokesperson Khusela Diko says the president declares a special official funeral for individuals who have made an immense and significant contribution to the country.

“Mr Nzima was part of a generation of people who showed the brutality of apartheid using his lenses as a tool of struggle,” she said.

