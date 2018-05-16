Solar power sector awaits clarity on govt's energy plan
The country's solar energy sector says the delays in updating the integrated energy plan is retarding development of the industry and denying South Africans cheaper electricity options.
CAPE TOWN - The Energy sector will be looking to Minister Jeff Radebe on Wednesday to provide more clarity on government's plan for its energy needs.
The country's solar energy sector says the delays in updating the integrated energy plan is retarding development of the industry and denying South Africans cheaper electricity options.
Radebe will be presenting his department's budget in Parliament today.
Last year, Energy Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane promised that the integrated resource plan would be finalised by February. Her successor, David Mahlobo, said that it would be done two months earlier by the end of 2017.
But by the time Jeff Radebe took office in March, there was still no plan.
Energy Department officials told Pariament last month it could still not provide a date for the completion of the plan as it needed more work.
Solar energy expert Chris Haw says that the delays are affecting the country's competitiveness.
"There is actually a vacuum of projects that are causing delays and retarding the development of the industry and economy as a whole."
Government, he says, should be using its coal remaining reserves to manage the move to a zero-carbon grid.
Popular in Business
-
Mabuza: Spiralling municipal debt threatens Eskom’s sustainability
-
Gordhan to make announcement on future of SA Express
-
Vlok Symington and Sars reach settlement
-
[LISTEN] Do you need to provide proof of income when applying for credit?
-
Rand weaker before retail sales data
-
Twitter changes strategy in battle against internet 'trolls'
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.