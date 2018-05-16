Security guards wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist recovering in hospital

Police welcome 25 life sentences handed to serial rapist
Local
Criminals on Tuesday night shot at the vehicle, causing the tyres to burst and then looted it.
JOHANNESBURG - Two G4S security guards are recovering in hospital after being shot and wounded in a cash-in-transit heist outside Roodepoort.
Criminals on Tuesday night shot at the vehicle, causing the tyres to burst and then looted it.
An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.
JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says that investigations are underway.
"There was a cash-in-transit heist at about 7pm along Ontdekkers Road where suspects shot at a cash-in-transit vehicle, damaged the tyres and also shot two security guards who were injured and had to be taken to hospital."
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.