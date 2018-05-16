Security guards wounded in Joburg cash-in-transit heist recovering in hospital

Criminals on Tuesday night shot at the vehicle, causing the tyres to burst and then looted it.

JOHANNESBURG - Two G4S security guards are recovering in hospital after being shot and wounded in a cash-in-transit heist outside Roodepoort.

Criminals on Tuesday night shot at the vehicle, causing the tyres to burst and then looted it.

An undisclosed amount of money was stolen.

JMPD's Wayne Minnaar says that investigations are underway.

"There was a cash-in-transit heist at about 7pm along Ontdekkers Road where suspects shot at a cash-in-transit vehicle, damaged the tyres and also shot two security guards who were injured and had to be taken to hospital."