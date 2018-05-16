Say hello to Dr Queen Latifah

The 48-year-old American actress received an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University, New Jersey.

JOHANNESBURG - She's been a rapper, an actress, a presenter and now Dana Owens, popularly known as Queen Latifah, has been capped as an honorary doctorate holder.

She took to Twitter to share the news and to thank the university.

Say hello to the Honorary Dr. Dana Owens 🎓 Thank you Rutgers University and congratulations to all of the graduates of the class of 2018! pic.twitter.com/PZ6XPyECey — Queen Latifah (@IAMQUEENLATIFAH) May 14, 2018

"Long before Living Single and Set It Off and Chicago, it was lessons I learnt here at home that made me who I am," Owens said as she made her speech at the Rutgers University graduation ceremony.

"Class of 2018, you don't need to keep searching for a role model. No, you are the role model. Now, go out there and make a difference," she said as she encouraged other graduates.