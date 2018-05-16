Popular Topics
Say hello to Dr Queen Latifah

The 48-year-old American actress received an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University, New Jersey.

Queen Latifah. Picture: Queen Latifah/Instagram.
Queen Latifah. Picture: Queen Latifah/Instagram.
one hour ago

JOHANNESBURG - She's been a rapper, an actress, a presenter and now Dana Owens, popularly known as Queen Latifah, has been capped as an honorary doctorate holder.

The 48-year-old American actress received an honorary doctorate degree from Rutgers University, New Jersey.

She took to Twitter to share the news and to thank the university.

"Long before Living Single and Set It Off and Chicago, it was lessons I learnt here at home that made me who I am," Owens said as she made her speech at the Rutgers University graduation ceremony.

"Class of 2018, you don't need to keep searching for a role model. No, you are the role model. Now, go out there and make a difference," she said as she encouraged other graduates.

