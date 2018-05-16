Rapturous fans welcome Barcelona stars to SA
The star-studded side arrived at OR Tambo International this morning to heavy security.
JOHANNESBURG - Barcelona has finally touched down in South Africa for their much-anticipated friendly match against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.
#DownsBarca And @FCBarcelona are in South Africa! 🇿🇦 pic.twitter.com/gS4WTaRaO5— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 16, 2018
#DownsBarca Chants of Messi Messi Messi from fans young and old! @FCBarcelona @Masandawana pic.twitter.com/FWiH8Xr4pT— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 16, 2018
Stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Phillipe Coutinho, Andres Iniesta and Paulinho are amongst those taking part in the game to mark Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.
The side then made their way to the Sandton Sun Hotel where they will be hosted before their 6:15pm kick-off.
#DownsBarca The visitors have arrived at their base...Lionel Messi and Luiz Suárez get more warm welcomes... pic.twitter.com/OrW2NRYr97— EWN Sport (@EWNsport) May 16, 2018
