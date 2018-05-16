Popular Topics
Rapturous fans welcome Barcelona stars to SA

The star-studded side arrived at OR Tambo International this morning to heavy security.

Barcelona's stars Lionel Messi (centre) and Luis Suarez (right) arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on 16 May 2018 for the friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
Barcelona's stars Lionel Messi (centre) and Luis Suarez (right) arrive at Johannesburg's OR Tambo International Airport on 16 May 2018 for the friendly match against Mamelodi Sundowns. Picture: @Masandawana/Twitter
4 hours ago

JOHANNESBURG - Barcelona has finally touched down in South Africa for their much-anticipated friendly match against PSL champions Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium on Wednesday night.

The star-studded side arrived at OR Tambo International this morning to heavy security.

Stars like Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Phillipe Coutinho, Andres Iniesta and Paulinho are amongst those taking part in the game to mark Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

The side then made their way to the Sandton Sun Hotel where they will be hosted before their 6:15pm kick-off.

