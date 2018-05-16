Probe underway after sexual harassment claims against ex-Equal Education boss

Several women have accused Tshepo Motsepe of sexual harassment which is now being investigated.

JOHANNESBURG - Equal Education says it's providing counselling to women who've come forward with allegations of sexual harassment against its former general secretary.

Several women have accused Tshepo Motsepe of sexual harassment which is now being investigated. He resigned last month after being made aware of the allegations.

Equal Education's Leanne Jansen-Thomas said: “An independent panel has been appointed. The terms of reference of their investigation have been finalised. That has been communicated to the former general secretary.”

Motsepe, however, has denied any wrongdoing. He's told Eyewitness News he stepped down because senior management appeared to have lost confidence in him.

“I’ve asked to make representations. The only thing that is not indicated in that letter is whether I can bring my attorney into that room, which is something I’ll be writing to them about.”

(Edited by Shimoney Regter)