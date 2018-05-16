PowerBall results: Tuesday 15 May 2018

EWN brings you the winning PowerBall results, check to see if you were a winner.

JOHANNESBURG – The winning numbers from the PowerBall and PowerBall Plus draw on Tuesday 15 May are as follows:

PowerBall results: 5, 10, 20, 27, 40 PB: 10

PowerBallPlus results: 28, 32, 33, 37, 45 PB: 11

For more details visit the National Lottery website.