Police welcome 25 life sentences handed to serial rapist

JOHANNESBURG - Police have welcomed the sentence handed down to convicted serial rapist Shadrack Chauke.

He was handed 25 life sentences on Tuesday by the High Court in Johannesburg.

Chauke was found guilty on 23 counts of rape and two of attempted murder.

The attacks all happened between 2012 and 2015 in Tembisa, Ivory Park and Kempton Park.



Chauke was also sentenced to an additional 254 years for a host of other crimes.

The serial rapist was arrested back in 2016 after being spotted by a woman he had raped three months earlier.