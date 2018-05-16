Pink slams ageist Twitter troll

The 38-year-old Grammy Award-winning singer says she hopes to continue to show signs of aging, such as 'lines around her eyes'.

LONDON - Pink launched a scathing attack on a Twitter troll who attempted to mock her as old.

Although she usually chooses to ignore online haters, the Grammy Award-winning singer decided to take the troll to task after being tagged in a tweet which read "wow Pink looks so old she should be named Purple instead".

Pink (38) decided to hit back and brand the social media user her "little purple troll" and tell her 33.1 million followers that she intends to grow old gracefully.

She tweeted to her hater: "You must be from LA, well, there are a few people left in the world that choose to age naturally. And I've earned every f* minute of my 38 years. How you lookin' though? 'Cause I never heard of ya 'til you put my name in your mouth. I shall call you little purple troll. [sic]"

Pink later expressed her thoughts on growing old and said she hopes to continue to show signs of aging, such as "lines around her eyes" because she wants the world to know she has lived a full and happy life.

She continued: "I am of the mindset that it's a blessing to grow old - that if your face has lines around your eyes and mouth it means you've laughed a lot, I pray I look older in 10 years, 'cause that will mean I'm alive."

The Beautiful Trauma hitmaker has previously spoken out about the importance of taking on board constructive criticism, but the mother-of-two feels responsible to draw attention to people spreading negativity on the internet to put an end to online bullying.

Speaking to People, she explained: "Constructive criticism is one thing, and I take that all day long, but there needs to be some accountability to all this anonymous keyboard warrioring. Certain things push my button. You would never say that to my face. Please, come do it.

"Let's talk about it, let's see who you are because that sends a message out there to people that are anonymous and hateful that their rug's going to get pulled sometimes and publicly. And their account's going to get shut down because they're not going to be able to handle it because they're not as big and bad as they pretend to be."