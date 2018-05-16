No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11

Barcelona will start the match against Mamelodi Sundowns without talisman Lionel Messi.

JOHANNESBURG - Barcelona will start the match against Mamelodi Sundowns without talisman Lionel Messi who has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.

German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be between the sticks while Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will partner Ousmanne Dembele up front.

For Sundowns, Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento has withdrawn from the side due to flu. Percy Tau and Khama Billiat will again lead the attack for the hosts.

Kick off is at 18:15.