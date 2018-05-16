No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11

Traffic still congested as soccer fans make way to FNB Stadium
Local
Barcelona will start the match against Mamelodi Sundowns without talisman Lionel Messi.
JOHANNESBURG - Barcelona will start the match against Mamelodi Sundowns without talisman Lionel Messi who has to settle for a place on the substitutes bench.
German goalkeeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen will be between the sticks while Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez will partner Ousmanne Dembele up front.
For Sundowns, Brazilian defender Ricardo Nascimento has withdrawn from the side due to flu. Percy Tau and Khama Billiat will again lead the attack for the hosts.
Kick off is at 18:15.
👤 XI— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2018
⚽️ #SundownsBarça
🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/HLJwuT7gnJ
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.