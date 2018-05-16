Nelson Mandela Centenary match: Barça 3 - Sundowns 1
Barca have shown their football dominance, breaching the Mamelodi Sundowns defence with ease.
JOHANNESBURG - Mamelodi Sundowns has scored their first goal in their match against Barcelona at the FNB Stadium.
Barcelona have taken a 3-1 lead at the Nelson Mandela centenary match against Mamelodi Sundowns at the FNB Stadium, courtesy of goals from André Gomes, Luis Suarez and Ousmane Dembele.
👏👏 @Dembouz!!! #SundownsBarça pic.twitter.com/75eKUBEGqe— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2018
Dembele was the first to get onto the scoresheet for the Catalan giants when Sundowns defender Soumahoro Bangaly’s error at the back gave Dembele the opportunity to power past Dennis Onyango inside the first five minutes.
Uruguayan striker Suarez then doubled Barcelona’s lead to give them a comfortable 2-0 lead.
Percy Tau had a glorious opportunity to find the back of the net when he was one-on-one with keeper Marc-Andre Ter Stegen, but the German pulled off a comfortable save.
Lionel Messi is yet to come on the field, after being excluded from the starting 11.
⏰ At the break! @Masandawana 0 @FCBarcelona 2— FC Barcelona 🏆🏆 (@FCBarcelona) May 16, 2018
⚽ O.Dembélé and Luis Suárez #SundownsBarça pic.twitter.com/de6zciNDW9
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
