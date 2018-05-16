Nehawu warns mass action could shutdown Mahikeng
On what's been dubbed a national day of action, Nehawu says that today's march in Mahikeng is because of inaction on the demands it submitted nearly two months ago to the office of the premier.
MAHIKENG - Members of trade union Nehawu are preparing for a national day of action in the North West, which they are warning could cause a complete shut down of the Mahikeng central business district.
Members will gather on Wednesday morning at the Montshiwa Stadium before marching to the provincial legislature, to deliver a memorandum of demands over the crises in two of the province's government departments.
The union has led a go-slow in the North West departments of Health and Social Development, which has led to the disruption of services, especially at health care facilities.
The union, which is calling for an end to government corruption, improved working conditions and better salaries, says that it has been angered by what it calls the arrogance of employers who have failed to address workers' concerns.
Members from at least five provinces are expected to join today's march, while Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma - who is leading the inter-ministerial team that's tackling the governance crisis in the North West - is expected to receive the memorandum.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
