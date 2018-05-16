Nehawu issues ultimatum to NW officials over demands

Nehawu is threatening a two-day stay-away and further disruption of services if their demands are not met in 24 hours.

MAHIKENG – Workers union Nehawu has given officials tasked with tackling the governance crisis in the North West 24 hours to respond to the trade union’s demands, threatening a two-day stay-away and further disruption of services if this doesn’t happen.

The union is marching in Mahikeng on Wednesday, accusing the provincial government of having failed to respond to the demands it submitted in March.

It now wants the inter-ministerial team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma to help resolve the impasse.

The two-day stay-away would seriously affect the province’s already strained Department of Health, where recent demonstrations at facilities, including the Potchefstroom and Klerksdorp hospitals, saw staff and patients being turned away.

Nehawu says if the impasse continues beyond its planned stay-away, members in other provinces will be urged to join the industrial action in solidarity with workers in the North West.

