Nehawu gives NW task team 24 hours to respond to demands

Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha blames Mahumapelo for the collapse of services in all government departments, not just Health and Social Development.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marchers have dispersed after Minister Aaron Motsoaledi received a memorandum of demands on behalf of the Inter-Ministerial Team tackling governance problems in the North West.

The union has given the team 24 hours to respond to the demands, which include the immediate removal of Supra Mahumapelo as premier.

“Down with Supra,” marchers chanted.

Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha blames Mahumapelo for the collapse of services in all government departments, not just Health and Social Development.

“Above all, comrade, is an issue of not having the leadership to preside over this government, led by Supra.”

Motsoaledi acknowledged the union’s concerns but said he could not respond immediately.

“I’m not here to answer the demands of this memorandum because we’ve submitted demands to all government departments.”

The inter-ministerial task team has been given 24 hours to address the union’s demands.

WATCH: Nehawu: 24 demands, 24 hours

(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)