Nehawu gives NW task team 24 hours to respond to demands
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha blames Mahumapelo for the collapse of services in all government departments, not just Health and Social Development.
JOHANNESBURG - The National Education, Health and Allied Workers' Union (Nehawu) marchers have dispersed after Minister Aaron Motsoaledi received a memorandum of demands on behalf of the Inter-Ministerial Team tackling governance problems in the North West.
The union has given the team 24 hours to respond to the demands, which include the immediate removal of Supra Mahumapelo as premier.
“Down with Supra,” marchers chanted.
Nehawu’s Zola Saphetha blames Mahumapelo for the collapse of services in all government departments, not just Health and Social Development.
“Above all, comrade, is an issue of not having the leadership to preside over this government, led by Supra.”
Motsoaledi acknowledged the union’s concerns but said he could not respond immediately.
“I’m not here to answer the demands of this memorandum because we’ve submitted demands to all government departments.”
The inter-ministerial task team has been given 24 hours to address the union’s demands.
WATCH: Nehawu: 24 demands, 24 hours
(Edited by Zamangwane Shange)
Popular in Local
-
Fearing for their lives, KZN foreign shop owners close businesses
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
No Messi in #SundownsBarça starting 11
-
Malusi Gigaba defends role in Guptas naturalisation
-
Stringent security measures at FNB Stadium for Sundowns, Barcelona clash
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.