Nehawu calls for speedy solutions to problems at NW Social Development Dept

MAHIKENG - Nehawu says while the North West Health Department has been placed under administration, the plight of workers in the provincial Social Development Department is being ignored.



The trade union is leading a march to the provincial legislature on Wednesday morning and is expected to deliver a memorandum of demands to the inter-ministerial task team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.



The task team has 24 hours to respond or risk a two-day stayaway by public servants across the province.

The department was placed under administration following a work stoppage by employees during protests calling for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.

Now, Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha says they want a speedy resolution to the problems at the department which were highlighted in March.

Workers, who have been on a go-slow since January, are complaining of poor working conditions and the flouting of occupational health and safety requirements by the employer.