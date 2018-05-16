Nehawu calls for speedy solutions to problems at NW Social Development Dept
Nehawu says the plight of workers in the provincial Social Development Department is being ignored.
MAHIKENG - Nehawu says while the North West Health Department has been placed under administration, the plight of workers in the provincial Social Development Department is being ignored.
The trade union is leading a march to the provincial legislature on Wednesday morning and is expected to deliver a memorandum of demands to the inter-ministerial task team led by Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.
The task team has 24 hours to respond or risk a two-day stayaway by public servants across the province.
The department was placed under administration following a work stoppage by employees during protests calling for the removal of Premier Supra Mahumapelo.
Now, Nehawu’s general secretary Zola Saphetha says they want a speedy resolution to the problems at the department which were highlighted in March.
Workers, who have been on a go-slow since January, are complaining of poor working conditions and the flouting of occupational health and safety requirements by the employer.
Popular in Local
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
-
Bodies of missing girls found dumped in open veld in Thokoza
-
De Lille: SMS matter must be resolved through DA disciplinary processes
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.