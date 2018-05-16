National govt has officially taken over NW
Minister Dlamini Zuma says once they are done assessing the situation, intervention teams will be put in place.
JOHANNESBURG - Minister in the Presidency Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has formally announced that national government has taken over the North West.
During a briefing on Wednesday, after a meeting in Lichtenburg by the inter-ministerial committee she leads, Dlamini Zuma said individual ministers involved would decide whether they would invoke parts of the Constitution that govern the daily workings of the province.
“I think if you invoke section 100 (1) of the Constitution it means you are concerned.”
The team will be meeting a number of interested parties to assess the extent of the problems before reporting back to Cabinet.
“That call has to be made by the individual ministers who are assessing and have equivalent departments. They will inform us on whether the structuring is correct or not.”
The North West was gripped by violent protests as residents called for Supra Mahumapelo's removal. They've accused him of corruption and maladministration. Mahumapelo, however, has maintained his innocence.
Mahumapelo has been since been placed on leave by the ANC, pending the outcome of an investigation by the inter-ministerial task team.
PROBE
Government's justice, crime prevention and security (JCPS) cluster is ready to investigate widespread allegations of corruption and other crimes in the North West.
Dlamini Zuma says the cluster will prioritise getting to the bottom of crimes in the province.
The task team heard numerous complaints of how the authorities fail to investigate accusations of corruption by politicians and senior officials in government.
Dlamini Zuma says the cluster will do its work regardless of who is involved.
“The JCPS is investigating and they’ll investigate everything that’s given to them. They’re going to charge whoever needs to be charged if they find somebody needs to be charged.”
Additional reporting by Pelane Phakgadi.
(Edited by Shimoney Regter)
