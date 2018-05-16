Municipal debt in focus at Scopa hearing
Co-operative Governance Minister Zweli Mkhize told Parliament that municipalities owed nearly R24 billion for electricity and water as at the end of December last year.
CAPE TOWN - The billions owed by some municipalities for basic services like electricity will come under the spotlight at Parliament on Wednesday.
The Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) will be hearing from Eskom, the Department of Co-operative Governance, National Treasury and the South African Local Government Association (Salga) on municipalities that cannot pay their bills.
Cogta Minister Zweli Mkhize told Parliament during his budget vote on Tuesday that municipalities owed nearly R24 billion for electricity and water as at the end of December last year.
The amount owed to Eskom makes up the bulk of that amount, with the debt standing at R16,2 billion, while R7,4 billion is owed for water.
Mkhize says 10 municipalities are responsible for 70% of the total debt, mostly in the Free State, North West, Gauteng and Limpopo.
Scopa will be interrogating the debt with Eskom and National Treasury today.
Auditor-General Kimi Makwetu is set to release the 2016/17 audit outcomes for municipalities on Wednesday. Mkhize says while there’s an overall improvement, at least 27 municipalities have received disclaimers.
(Edited by Refilwe Pitjeng)
Popular in Local
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
Casac: Bathabile Dlamini has nowhere left to hide
-
JMPD deploys more officers to Gandhi Square protest
-
[WATCH] ‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
-
Home Affairs launches new efficient identity system
-
Mabuza: Spiralling municipal debt threatens Eskom’s sustainability
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.