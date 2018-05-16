Msimanga’s chief of staff suspended over 'irregular appointment' allegations

Aucamp has been sanctioned after the EFF stormed a council meeting demanding that she be fired on the back of allegations that her appointment was irregular.

JOHANNESBURG -The city of Tshwane has suspended mayor Solly Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.

Aucamp has been sanctioned after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stormed a council meeting demanding that she be fired on the back of allegations that her appointment was irregular.

News24 is reporting that Aucamp was given the R1.2 million a year job without the required qualifications.

Msimanga has denied allegations of wrongdoing in the appointment of Aucamp to head his office as chief of staff.

Despite the city placing her on suspension, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says she did not falsify her qualifications.

“Did she qualify to be shortlisted? Yes, she qualified to be shortlisted. Did she qualify to get the job? Yes, she qualified to get the job,” Bokaba said.

News24 raised questions over Msimanga’s role in the appointment after it emerged that he was on the interview panel despite his office first denying it. Bokaba says Msimanga has done nothing wrong.

“I don’t know why the mayor should take any responsibility for this because all that the mayor did was to participate as a panellist,” he said.

Aucamp was appointed to the position after serving as the DA’s chief whip in the municipality for several years.

