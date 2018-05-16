Msimanga’s chief of staff suspended over 'irregular appointment' allegations
Aucamp has been sanctioned after the EFF stormed a council meeting demanding that she be fired on the back of allegations that her appointment was irregular.
JOHANNESBURG -The city of Tshwane has suspended mayor Solly Msimanga's chief of staff Marietha Aucamp.
Aucamp has been sanctioned after the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) stormed a council meeting demanding that she be fired on the back of allegations that her appointment was irregular.
News24 is reporting that Aucamp was given the R1.2 million a year job without the required qualifications.
Msimanga has denied allegations of wrongdoing in the appointment of Aucamp to head his office as chief of staff.
Despite the city placing her on suspension, City of Tshwane spokesperson Selby Bokaba says she did not falsify her qualifications.
“Did she qualify to be shortlisted? Yes, she qualified to be shortlisted. Did she qualify to get the job? Yes, she qualified to get the job,” Bokaba said.
News24 raised questions over Msimanga’s role in the appointment after it emerged that he was on the interview panel despite his office first denying it. Bokaba says Msimanga has done nothing wrong.
“I don’t know why the mayor should take any responsibility for this because all that the mayor did was to participate as a panellist,” he said.
Aucamp was appointed to the position after serving as the DA’s chief whip in the municipality for several years.
(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)
Popular in Politics
-
EFF fires back at Moeletsi Mbeki on land expropriation issue
-
Ramaphosa refuses Moyane request to reconsider exit settlement
-
[WATCH] ‘ANC, EFF stance on land issue an attack on white population’
-
DA finalising panel for De Lille disciplinary hearings
-
De Lille: SMS matter must be resolved through DA disciplinary processes
-
[MUST WATCH] Why farmers 'need' workers, unions to stand up to politicians
Choose an EWN Twitter accountFollow @ewnreporter
Follow @ewnupdates
Follow @ewnsport
Follow @ewntraffic
Comments
EWN welcomes all comments that are constructive, contribute to discussions in a meaningful manner and take stories forward.comments powered by Disqus
However, we will NOT condone the following:
- Racism (including offensive comments based on ethnicity and nationality)
- Sexism
- Homophobia
- Religious intolerance
- Cyber bullying
- Hate speech
- Derogatory language
- Comments inciting violence.
We ask that your comments remain relevant to the articles they appear on and do not include general banter or conversation as this dilutes the effectiveness of the comments section.
We strive to make the EWN community a safe and welcoming space for all.
EWN reserves the right to: 1) remove any comments that do not follow the above guidelines; and, 2) ban users who repeatedly infringe the rules.
Should you find any comments upsetting or offensive you can also flag them and we will assess it against our guidelines.
EWN is constantly reviewing its comments policy in order to create an environment conducive to constructive conversations.