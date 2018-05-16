Metrorail offers free train rides for Barcelona-Sundowns clash

Trains will travel between Bosman Station in Pretoria and at FNB stadium until 9pm.

JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is offering free train rides to and from FNB Stadium for those attending the Barcelona Sundowns match this afternoon.

Spectators will have to produce their valid match tickets to make use of the complimentary service.

Trains will travel between Bosman Station in Pretoria and at the stadium until 9pm.

Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng said: “There are three dedicated trains arranged for our soccer fans and we encourage people - for their safety and also for their easy travel - to use the Metrorail trains that are made available.”

(Edited by Thapelo Lekabe)