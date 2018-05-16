Metrorail offers free train rides for Barcelona-Sundowns clash

Traffic still congested as soccer fans make way to FNB Stadium
JOHANNESBURG - Metrorail is offering free train rides to and from FNB Stadium for those attending the Barcelona Sundowns match this afternoon.
Spectators will have to produce their valid match tickets to make use of the complimentary service.
Trains will travel between Bosman Station in Pretoria and at the stadium until 9pm.
Metrorail's Lillian Mofokeng said: “There are three dedicated trains arranged for our soccer fans and we encourage people - for their safety and also for their easy travel - to use the Metrorail trains that are made available.”
